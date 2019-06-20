Chesterfield arrival and 'brilliant young pro' Luke Coddington on fellow Spireite and 'great leader' David Buchanan

Luke Coddington and David Buchanan are good friends, but their simultaneous arrival at Chesterfield was a 'coincidence.'

One is a 24-year-old goalkeeper desperate for his first real taste of regular football.

The other is a 33-year-old veteran with over 500 career appearances to his name.

They became close over the past year while both at Northampton Town.

READ: Chesterfield sign two-time promotion winner

Coddington is the younger of the two.

He's delighted to become a Spireite at the same time as his pal but insists it wasn't by design.

"It's coincidence. That's the mental thing about it," he said.

"We spoke on the phone a few days ago and it was a can't believe it sort of a moment.

"It's nice to have a familiar face when you're settling in.

"I was with him for pretty much all last season.

"I spent more time with him than my family last year.

"I'm good friends with his family and it'll be nice to see them."

According to Coddington, Buchanan will add real value to the Chesterfield dressing room next season.

"He's a great lad, a great leader and a great player," he said of the former Cobblers captain.

"He'll bring a lot to the club.

"He's organised, reliable, aggressive.

"Last season he was on corners and free-kicks , it surprised me, he's actually a decent set-piece taker.

"He's got an all round game, played over 500 games.

"He'll be a massive plus for the club."

READ: New Spireite goalkeeper has some history with Shwan Jalal

And Buchanan had plenty of positive things to say about his fellow new boy.

Even after 15 seasons in the Football League, he welcomes the comfort that a familiar face brings, at a new club.

"He's a good lad, a brilliant young pro," said Buchanan.

"I've got nothing but good things to say about Luke.

"Everyone will see what he's about here.

"He works hard, he trains hard, he's got all the right attributes.

"You just have to look at his youth record, playing for England at every level.

"It's good for him and good for me, walking into a new club, coming into a new dressing room environment with someone you already know."