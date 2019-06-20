Chesterfield secure services of two-time promotion winner, formerly of Bury, Preston and Northampton

Chesterfield have added experience to their back line in the shape of left-back David Buchanan.

The 33-year-old left Northampton this summer after four years and 160 Football League starts.

Buchanan began his career at Bury and played over 200 games as a Shaker.

He was capped at Under 19 and Under 21 level for Northern Ireland, scoring on his youth international debut against Italy in Rome.

In 2010 he crossed the border to play a season at Hamilton, before returning to England to spend the 2011/12 campaign with Tranmere.

Three years at Preston brought play-off glory and promotion to the Championship, in a team containing ex Spireites Kevin Davies, Scott Wiseman and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, although Buchanan didn’t play in the second half of that 2014/15 season having picked up a January injury and fallen behind Scott Laird in the pecking order.

But the very next year there was another promotion to celebrate.

He wore the captain’s armband and played every minute of Northampton’s 201/16 League Two title-winning season under Chris Wilder.

Buchanan, who holds a first class degree in sports journalism, spent two seasons in League One with the Cobblers before relegation back into League Two.

Last season he played 44 times.

In 488 league appearances he’s netted only three times.