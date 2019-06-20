Goalkeeper who provided injury cover for Shwan Jalal at Wrexham now provides competition at Chesterfield

Goalkeeper Luke Coddington once provided injury cover for Shwan Jalal and now he’ll provide the competition.

The 24-year-old was recently released by League Two Northampton, having played just one league game during his two-year spell.

He’s today joined Chesterfield, where Jalal is the number one.

Coddington played five National League games in a 2016/17 loan spell at Wrexham, to cover for Jalal, who was out injured.

He also tasted National League action in the 2017/18 campaign, again with Wrexham and then with Guiseley.

His career began with Middlesbrough, who he joined at the age of nine, before a single year with Huddersfield Town.

He signed for Northampton in 2017 and made his debut in League One in August 2017.

Coddington was capped by England up to Under 19 level.