Spireites boss Paul Cook.

Paul Cook says Chesterfield are a ‘work in progress’ after falling to a 1-0 defeat at 10-man Walsall.

The Spireites went behind just before half-time and they could not find a way past a stubborn Saddlers side who played the last 25 minutes with a man less. The Blues had two late chances for Armando Dobra and Chey Dunkley but failed to register a single shot on target in what was a tight game.

Cook said: “We are not quite firing, of course we are not. We have got a lot of good players but we are not yet a good team. That is the challenge for us in the weeks going forward. We have got players playing together for the first time still. Everyone will want to say who is going up but we have played seven league games and we have 13 points. We are such a work in progress it is untrue but the goals against is a big one because we have to keep clean sheets if we want to be successful.”

Walsall started brightly but Chesterfield weathered the storm and grew into the half but conceded just before the break when Daniel Kanu stroked in.

Cook continued: “It wasn’t a great game, it was a tough watch for everyone, it was as a big a 0-0 as you are probably most likely to see. We were in no trouble in the game. It was always a case, for me, could we open them up and score. Unfortunately for us we have succumbed again, we were deep in their half, high up the pitch, and we gave a goal away. It is tough because we are getting punished for those mistakes. That is a real thing because at 0-0 we don’t have to do anything great, draw 0-0, it wasn’t a great game, shake hands, our fans will go home okay. It is something we have got to iron on. It is disappointing because apart from the first five minutes when Walsall came on strong with the wind behind them, they were no threat in the game, there was nothing to manage, their threat had gone.”

The defeat leaves Chesterfield seventh in the League Two table after seven matches.

Asked whether Chesterfield did enough when they had a man extra, Cook added: “Both Devan Tanton and Adam Lewis came on and both gave great width and crosses in the box and we had two strikers up front but it wasn’t our day and we move on.”