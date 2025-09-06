Chesterfield visited Walsall on Saturday.

Chesterfield lost 1-0 at 10-man Walsall as they fell to their second league defeat of the season.

Daniel Kanu, on loan from Charlton Athletic, put the hosts in front on 45 minutes and it proved to be the winner.

Charlie Lakin was sent off for The Saddlers on 66 minutes for his second bookable offence but the Spireites could not make the extra man count, failing to register a single shot on target all afternoon.

The Blues did not beat Walsall in four attempts last season and they had no answers again. The home side have only conceded four goals so far this season and you could see why, although Town did not do enough to really test them.

TEAM NEWS

As expected, injured pair Matt Dibley-Dias and Dylan Duffy were not involved in the squad, but on-loan Manchester City forward, Will Dickson, who signed on deadline day, was named on the bench for the first time and he came on for his debut. Devan Tanton was among the substitutes for the first time this season in the league. Ryan Stirk started against his former club and was booed on his return.

As for Walsall, it had been a summer of change for last season’s play-off finalists. None of their line-up started against Chesterfield in the play-off semi-final second leg just four months ago.

FIRST HALF

The first-half followed a similar pattern as the contests between the two sides last season, with Walsall threatening from set-pieces, while the Spireites had the majority of possession.

The Saddlers started the brighter and racked up the long throws and corners but, apart from former Stag Aden Flint, who came in for some stick from the away end, heading wide early on, the Spireites defended them well.

The windy conditions caused the Blues some problems throughout the half as they had to concentrate when judging their headers and clearances.

Town started to grow into the game midway through the first 45 as Ronan Darcy broke into Walsall box twice but there was no end product.

The action continued and Lakin headed wide from another Walsall corner and then Lee Bonis came close to turning in Lewis Gordon’s low cross from the left.

Just as Chesterfield were finishing the half strong, they fell behind. Kanu got the better of Kyle McFadzean in a duel and he was allowed too much time and space to pick his spot, finishing into the far corner across Zach Hemming.

SECOND HALF

Lakin forced Hemming into a parry early in the second-half as cries of ‘attack, attack, attack’ came from the travelling Spireites fans. And they did just that, with Armando Dobra making his way into the Walsall box before seeing his finish blocked.

With an hour on the clock, there was a lull in the atmosphere with little goalmouth action. Chesterfield were still yet to have a shot on target, while Walsall had only managed two in what was a tight clash.

Referee Zac Kennard-Kettle frustrated both sides with his decision-making, with Spireites’ first-team coach Gary Roberts booked for something he said.

And the man in the middle angered the home crowd further when he gave Lakin his second yellow card, reducing Walsall to 10-men on 66 minutes. And that triggered a triple change for Chesterfield as they freshened up in the full-back and attacking areas.

Dilan Markanday had a shot blocked behind, while Will Grigg came close to getting on the end of Adam Lewis’ cross, as the Spireites tried to work an opening in the latter stages.

But they could not make the extra man count, with too many loose passes and not enough bite, and they fell to a second league defeat of the season, despite Dobra and Chey Dunkley going close in added-time with good chances from headers.

Chesterfield: Hemming; Daley-Campbell (Tanton, 72), Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon (Lewis, 72); Stirk, Naylor; Markanday (Mandeville, 83), Darcy (Grigg, 72), Dobra; Bonis (Dickson, 83).

Subs: Boot, Fleck.