Chesterfield AGM: Live updates as Spireites explain latest financial results
Chesterfield’s AGM takes place at the SMH Group Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
In case you missed it earlier this month, the accounts show they made a loss of £2.1m for the financial year ending June 30, 2023. But brothers Phil and Ashley Kirk are set to put in a further investment up to £2m which will take their share in the club to 75% and mean they are the majority owners.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the AGM and will bring you all the live updates.