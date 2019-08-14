Chesterfield 1 v 2 Woking: No need to panic just yet but new additions are needed fast

The wait for a win goes on for Chesterfield.

Four matches played. No wins. Just two points from a possible 12. Second from bottom of the National League.

It is of course not the start Spireites boss John Sheridan would have hoped for or the club's loyal supporters.

But there is no need to panic just yet, in my opinion.

Sheridan knows they need to improve and he has the experience to turn it around.

The Spireites boss is hurting. He is gutted.

He knows what he wants from his players and you get the feeling some of them are on thin ice already.

He admitted last night that some are running out of chances.

Sheridan did not sugarcoat the situation after Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to part-timers Woking.

If he was seeing something different to everyone else then I would be worried. But he isn't.

He knows they need more pace throughout the team, particularly on the wings.

He is determined to make sure they stop conceding sloppy goals.

He admitted that they looked nervous at times last night.

He was very open and honest in his post-match interview.

Last night was my first game watching the Spireites this season.

In the first half you could see what they were trying to do.

Sheridan wants his players to use the quality Proact surface to move the ball about quickly and get it out wide. He wants crosses into the box and men busting a gut to get on the end of them.

As everyone can see, they are lacking that bit of quality at the moment.

They are missing key men in Anthony Gerrard and Tom Denton, who would have proved a real asset against Woking.

Too often the final ball let them down or the passes through midfield did not go forward quick enough.

Crosses into the box were hit and miss.

From what I've been told the club is working extremely hard to bring in new players. The problem is the players they want to sign have got to want to come to the club. Otherwise what's the point?

Last week Sheridan was expecting to get two new faces in from a League One club but the deal fell through. And I'm led to believe it was not the fault of anyone at the Proact.

Sheridan said he is on the phone every day enquiring about players but it is tough to get the right ones.

I thought the majority of the Spireites supporters stuck with their team last night.

Yes, there were some grumbles at times and boos at the end but in general the home faithful backed their team until full-time.

There were some positives.

I thought the Spireites made a decent start and look threatening without creating a clear cut chance.

They tried to play at a high intensity and get the ball out wide.

Scott Boden has now scored three in four.

I thought they lost their way when Woking bundled home the opener. They needed a bit more control in central midfield and someone to calm everyone down and get on the ball.

It is worth remembering that under Martin Allen the Spireites won all their first three matches last season and then came that horrendous run.

It is still early days and they just need a scrappy win to kick-start their season.

I understand it is difficult to be positive given what has gone on at the club in the last few years but I wouldn't back against Sheridan turning it around.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Smith (Sheridan) (c), Evans, Yarney, Buchanan, Weir (Weston), Wedgbury (McKay, 55), Rowley, Mandeville, Boden. Subs: Weston, Coddington, McKay, Wakefield, Sheridan.

Woking: Ross (booked), Casey (c), Cook, Parry, Gerring, Edser, Ferdinand, Donnellan, Tarpey (Hodges, 74), Johnson, Meite (booked). Subs: Howes, Collier, Poku, Hyde, Hodges.

Attendance: 3,927. (97 away)

Referee: Samuel Barrott.