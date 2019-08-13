Woking assistant manager and Sky Sports commentator, Martin Tyler, says they deserved win over Chesterfield at Proact

Woking assistant manager Martin Tyler said he thought they deserved the win against Chesterfield at the Proact tonight.

Tyler, 73, who combines his commentary duties for Sky Sports with being assistant manager at the club he supported as a boy, watched on as The Cards ran out 2-1 winners.

Goals from Ibrahim Meite and a superb free-kick from Dave Tarpey was enough to secure all three points for the part-time outfit despite a late Scott Boden goal for Chesterfield.

The Spireites are now without a win in their opening four matches and have slipped to second from bottom of the National League.

But Woking go marching on with three wins from their four games and move up to third.

Tyler said: "We were hanging on a bit at the end but the truth is we deserved to win the game.

"We beat Harrogate on Saturday and it was a much more rearguard action than it was in periods of the game here.

"We had to change, we started with a different system. I think Chesterfield thought we were probably going to play a certain way and set up a certain way. We didn't, but we couldn't cope with the way they set up so we sort of matched up with them and that's something that worked out quite well for us because it got Tyreke Johnson into the left wing-back position and he was superb and so Josh Casey filled in in the middle which he has not done for us before but he was spot on.

"We have worked really hard on the shape. At this level you have to stick to a plan and I thought the plan worked pretty well.

"Obviously we are part-time and maybe the last 10 minutes showed that a little bit and we have had some tough games and we have got more to come.

"We just got across the line in the end.

"It is a very satisfying win."

MORE SPIREITES NEWS: John Sheridan 'gutted' by Chesterfield's woeful start to season

Tyler, assistant to Andy Dowson, said they talked about getting on the ball more in the second half and added that they had not come for a 0-0.

And the renowned Sky Sports commentator had some kind words for Chesterfield as a club and a town and for John Sheridan and his backroom staff.

"We came here with a sense of respect," he told the Derbyshire Times. "For me the history of the club I know it because I used to work for Yorkshire Television. Obviously the old Saltergate I saw some great games and the FA Cup semi-final I commentated on that for Sky Sports in 1997 and I was here when they played Middlesborough again which is the only other time I have been here actually so I have huge respect for the club and for the area.

"I think they have got some really good players and I have huge respect for their management team who I know very well from my commentary work. It's quite odd to face up to the challenge of going against people who I have praised and seen at the top level of the game.

"I think there is a little bit of edginess at the club because they have fallen. We said this to the players before the game. It hasn't been great here, obviously falling out of the league and not getting back when it was expected. Martin Allen, who is a good friend of mine, came here and he couldn't perhaps turn the tide so we thought there might be a little bit of that if we could get the first goal so I think my message to Chesterfield would be that they have got some very good players, they have got a fantastic management team and get behind the team."

He added: "I am sure they will have days where fortune might smile on them a little bit better. I don't think they played badly. I thought the crowd stuck with them in the end, I thought the support at the end was going to carry them into a second goal. It is difficult. Things happen where momentum of a fall to get it to go back to a rise is not as straight forward as people might think and I think that showed tonight where really it is game where I guess they were looking for their first win from. But I spoke to all the lads and the management team before the game and I know they paid us the compliment of watching our games and they were kind in what they said before the game."