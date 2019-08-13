John Sheridan 'gutted' by Chesterfield's woeful start to season

Gutted Chesterfield boss John Sheridan revealed the Spireites' current run is "hurting him a lot".

A quick-fire second-half double was enough to hand Woking all three points on Tuesday night and left Sheridan's side still searching for a first win of the season.

Sheridan once again apologised for the performance but assured the fans that he would get it right.

He said: "Firstly I’ll apologise for the performance. I wouldn’t say it’s a bad bad performance but the result is bad.

"We’ve had a lot of possession without creating too many opportunities. Play was too slow. The performance wasn’t good enough.

"I expect criticism but it’s not a problem to me because I know I’ll get it right.

"We should want to come and play every night here. We should never look nervous. I’m feeling sorry for the supporters. Again.

"Its hurting me a lot. I want to win every game. I hate losing. I can’t keep saying the same things to the same people. It’s draining me. It’s only 4 games into the season.

"The tempo of our game is not good enough. It’s only Boden who looks like scoring.

"We’re trying our socks off to get people in but I don’t want to make excuses.

"We’ve got a good enough team to win games. Whoever we play at home we should be winning."

Sheridan believes he needs to bring a couple of new faces in to freshen up the group, who he believes look "nervous".

He added: "I’m not going to be hard with them. But, I’ve got to make some tough decisions.

"I need to get one or two in. See what we can find. I need to have a word with the chairman and people upstairs. I feel we need a bit of freshness.

"I’m giving people opportunities that they aren't taking. I’m looking at experienced players who have played the game who are making the wrong decisions too many times and it’s affecting us.

"I’d rather give young kids a chance. They come on and give you enthusiasm and belief.

"I’ve got to look at the personnel we’ve got and make some tough decisions. We shouldn’t be losing to Woking. I’m not being harsh on Woking. We shouldn’t be losing against Dover at home.

"We look nervous but I’m not talking about young kids I’m talking about older experienced players."

Town head to Barnet on Saturday and despite only having two points on the board, Sheridan emphasised the fact that he still expects his team to be up there at the end of the campaign.

He addd: "I expect us to be up there so I’m going to have to make decisions and whilst I’ve still got time and it’s still early in the season I’ll do it. I’m going to have to."

