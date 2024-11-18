'Bullied' Chesterfield need to be more 'savvy,' says striker Will Grigg

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Will Grigg admitted Chesterfield got ‘bullied’ by Harrogate Town and says they have got to be more ‘savvy’ on the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites slipped to a second successive league defeat on Saturday, losing 2-1 at Harrogate Town in the 91t minute, which left them 11th in the table and three points off the play-offs.

Both of Harrogate’s goals were surrounded in controversy, which Grigg was frustrated at, but his main concern is how the Blues need to be more streetwise in certain situations during games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Full credit to Harrogate, you don’t like to say it but they bullied us a little bit, which is embarrassing to say,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield. “They won more second balls. It can’t happen. We’ve got quality in the side and we have shown that we have got goals but it is the other stuff and it is not just the defenders, it is the whole team in terms of winning fouls and not giving fouls away in certain areas. We have got to be more savvy and more clever. That is something we have got to learn and learn quickly.”

Will Grigg has scored nine goals this season.

Chesterfield got themselves level with 15 minutes remaining through James Berry’s ninth goal of the season, which gave them some momentum going into the latter stages, before they conceded from a counter-attack in the first minute of four added-on.

Paul Cook’s men were 10 unbeaten in all competitions before these back-to-back defeats so they have shown they can go on a run at this level. But they will need to start winning at home if they are to climb the table, with just one league victory at the SMH Group Stadium this season.

“It wasn’t a good performance,” Grigg, who has scored nine goals this season, said after Saturday’s defeat. “I felt that with the ball, off the ball, it wasn’t good enough. There were so many things about today that weren’t good enough. We spoke about winning the battles and the duels first of all to try and get the ball down and play after so it is just really frustrating. We didn’t create enough chances and we gave them too many chances. It is a disappointing day.”

Chesterfield are back in action this Saturday at home to 12th-placed Barrow.