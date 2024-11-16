Chesterfield concede last-gasp controversial winner at Harrogate Town - how the action unfolded

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield conceded a last-gasp controversial goal to lose 2-1 at Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby Sims’ opener on 57 minutes was cancelled out by substitute James Berry who scored within seconds of coming off the bench with 15 minutes remaining, finding the top corner with a curling strike.

But the hardworking and energetic hosts won it in the 91st minute through Dean Cornelius to make it successive league defeats for the Spireites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Blues were far from their best, they might feel hard done to, with both of Harrogate’s goals surrounded in controversy.

James Berry equalised for Chesterfield at Harrogate Town. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

In terms of team news, Liam Mandeville came in for Berry which was the only change from Chesterfield’s last league game, a 3-0 home defeat to Accrington Stanley last Saturday. John Fleck, who came off with a hamstring problem in midweek in the EFL Trophy, missed out. Harvey Araujo was back in the squad after a small injury.

Harrogate were forced into a late change with Matty Daly dropping out during the warm-up and he was replaced by Stephen Duke-McKenna.

The first-half was a tight contest in which Chesterfield had a large chunk of possession and seven shots but most of those were blocked by a determined home defence. The Spireites, who put together some decent passages of play, kicked into the wind and that proved difficult at times when trying to clear their lines. Their best chance came when Will Grigg almost turned in Mandeville’s deflected cross from close-range but it was blocked behind for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate, who were dangerous on the counter-attack, went the closest, though, when Duke-McKenna hit the crossbar with a thunderous strike from inside the area. Simon Weaver’s men broke forward in numbers a few times but the final pass or ball into the box was lacking.

The home side started on the front-foot in the second-half with some direct play which stretched the Chesterfield backline but the visitors held firm.

Harrogate took the lead in controversial fashion when Armando Dobra was penalised for a foul on the edge of the box when he clearly won the ball. Up stepped Duke-McKenna to smack the resulting free-kick against the post and Sims fired in the rebound. Probably still frustrated by that decision, Paul Cook was later booked by referee John Mulligan.

Chesterfield responded positively to going behind with Dobra’s back post volley blocked behind and then moments later Harrogate goalkeeper James Belshaw dived on the ball as Mandeville tried to poke in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 15 minutes remaining, Cook rolled the dice, making four changes, and one of those, Berry, equalised within seconds after coming on, curling the ball into the top corner despite the best efforts of Zico Asare on the line. That is his ninth goal of the season and adds to his two in midweek against Grimsby Town.

The substitutes had swung the game in Chesterfield’s favour heading into the latter stages. They had the momentum as they pushed for a winner. However, it was Harrogate who had a goal ruled out with four minutes left when the offside flag was raised after substitute Josh March finished inside the box.

But they did win it in the 91st minute when Cornelius blasted into the bottom corner after Ryan Boot parried. But it perhaps should not have stood, with the ball appearing to hit referee Mulligan in the build-up, but play was waved on and Chesterfield, who only deserved a point at most, suffered late heartache.

Chesterfield: Boot; Tanton (Madden , 75), Naylor, Grimes, Gordon (Araujo, 75); Oldaker (Berry, 75), Banks; Markanday (Colclough, 75), Mandeville, Dobra; Grigg.

Unused subs: Rinaldo, Williams, Jacobs.