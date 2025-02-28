Kane Drummond.

Kane Drummond has got an opportunity to ‘secure his future’ at Chesterfield between now and the end of the season, says boss Paul Cook.

The forward was initially left out of the Spireites’ 22-man squad but was registered last week and came off the bench in the defeat to Swindon Town. The 24-year-old apparently turned down the chance to move elsewhere in a bid to prove himself at the Blues and now he has been given a chance to impress.

The Liverpudlian signed from Macclesfield in the summer and had a loan spell at Oldham Athletic earlier in the season. He scored twice in a reserve game against Preston North End earlier this month and that seemingly paved the way for him to be included in the first-team squad.

“I just think Kane has done really well,” Cook said. “He has had a couple of reserve games behind the scenes. He was close to probably agreeing a move to another club.

"In the dressing room Kane is a very vocal young character who has got so much enthusiasm for the game. And on the football pitch he brings that character on. He is a box of frogs, he is full of energy and life and he has got a goal in him. I am sure it is something our supporters will see over the next few weeks.

"Hopefully Kane now can sort of cement his future at Chesterfield Football Club by getting on the pitch and impressing all of our supporters and showing what he can bring to the table.”

Drummond’s inclusion in the squad means Chesterfield have just one place available should they wish to register anyone else, which could go to either Kyle McFadzean or Chey Dunkley, who are both recovering from injury, or possibly Bailey Hobson, who almost Barnet joined last week but a loan move fell through at the last minute due to an EFL rule.

"We have got one space left in the squad now,” Cook added. “We are just going to keep that open as and when we might need it. We have got a couple of lads who could step in.”