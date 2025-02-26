A loan move for Bailey Hobson to Barnet has fallen through because of an EFL rule which was not widely known.

The 22-year-old impressed on loan at the National League leaders earlier in the season but the Spireites had to recall him because of an injury crisis which left them without 15 players.

Hobson got regular game-time on his return, starting three successive matches over the Christmas and New Year period, but he has since not been included in the 22-man squad list and is available for a loan switch.

Barnet boss Dean Brennan is a big fan of Hobson and he was eager to get him back at the high-flying Bees ready for the run-in. A loan deal was agreed between the two clubs and the midfielder was going to be in their squad for their game at Rochdale last Saturday.

Bailey Hobson. Picture: Tina Jenner.

But the move was scuppered by an EFL rule which does not allow a player to join the same team on a short-term loan twice in a season. Hobson’s first loan at Barnet from September to November lasted 83 days, 10 days short of what would have been classed as a long-term loan, which would have meant he could have gone back this time.

It leaves Hobson in limbo unless another move to a National League side comes about or if he can force his way into Paul Cook’s plans, just like Kane Drummond has done, with the striker now registered in the squad after initially being left off it.

Speaking on The Bee Brief podcast, Barnet’s head of recruitment, Kirk Rayment, explained: "At half four on Friday we had a deal agreed, all forms signed, EFL rejected it. When he was on loan at us before, we did a month up front and then extended it until the 14th of January. When Chesterfield recalled him, they recalled him before 93 days so it is classed as a short-term loan. You can’t have two short-term loans to the same club in one season. It was a rule the EFL brought in in 2016. The National League were happy to do it, it is the EFL that weren’t. Chesterfield recalled him after 83 days, another 10-11 days and it would have been classed as a long-term loan. We all love Bailey. He came in and did unbelievable for us. He was a revelation for us. We have tried everything to get him in but it is purely EFL rules.”