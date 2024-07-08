Boss ​Law pleased after Matlock Town overcome Chesterfield

Nicky Law took heart from Matlock's opening friendly. Photo: Michael South Photography.

​Nicky Law was pleased with what he saw from his Matlock Town side after they overcame Chesterfield on penalties to win the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup.

It was the first time Law had been able to see his new players in match action since his appointment in May and a solid defensive display saw them keep a clean sheet against their League Two opposition.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, he took heart from the performance.

He said: “I’m really pleased with the group given the short amount of time we’ve had with them.

"We only had 11 of our players here today and the rest were trialists – the game was way too early for us but obviously I know why we take the fixture.

"So looking at that and given what happened last year [a 9-0 defeat] you’ve always got in the back of your mind that it might happen again, but fair play to the lads I thought to a man they gave everything they had and that’s all I asked of them.

"We worked to a structure and a way of playing without the ball because we knew we’d have a lot of time off the ball and they took it on board and did very well.

"I haven’t really learned a lot I didn’t already know and we’re some way off where we need to be, and certainly four or five players short.

"Chesterfield are a quality side and when you look at the two teams they played and the players that didn’t play, and the fact Paul Cook is a very good manager, I think they’ll do very well this year.”

The tough challenges continue for the Gladiators with Derby County’s first team due to come to the Proctor Cars Stadium on Friday for what will be another sell-out fixture.

And with slots in the squad still to fill, he says he is now playing the game of patience with regard to bringing in targets.

Law said: “There’s a lot of things we need to do better if we’re going to be successful. This is a tough time in terms of recruitment but players may start becoming more available when they’re not getting the minutes they wanted in pre-season and get a bit disgruntled.

"It’s a matter of holding our nerve and being patient as we’re not in a position where we can just pick and choose who we want so until players come along we’ll keep working with what we’ve got.”