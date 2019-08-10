Boreham Wood 2 Chesterfield 2 - match gallery

Find out how the game unfolded here and for match reaction click here

Chesterfield drew 2-2 and are still waiting for a first win of the season. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

A frustrating day for Spireites as the wait for a first win goes on. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

A frustrating day for Spireites as the wait for a first win goes on. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

A frustrating day for Spireites as the wait for a first win goes on. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more