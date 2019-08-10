Laurence Maguire red card changed game, says Chesterfield assistant boss Glynn Snodin after 2-2 Boreham Wood draw

ASSISTANT manager Glynn Snodin was pleased with a point after Chesterfield’s 2-2 draw at Boreham Wood.

The Spireites came from behind to lead 2-1 before the hosts equalised.

And they had to fend with ten for the last half hour after Laurence Maguire’s sending off.

Snodin reflected: “We are happy with a point at the end of the day.

“I thought we were sloppy at the start of the game. You can’t start games like that.

“The lads did well to go in 2-1 up at half-time.

“We told them not to be sloppy again, be ruthless and hopefully we’ll win the game.

“We could have won it with a couple of the chances we had, but it wasn’t to be.

“We thought the players played well Tuesday night so we gave them the chance again.

“We could have come away with six points from these two away games, but we’ve only got two.

“If we created the same sort of chances with ten when we had 11 then it might have been a different story.

“We wanted to start the second half like that, we didn’t and we conceded.”

Kabongo Tshimanga bagged a brace, with his goals coming either side of Scott Boden and Jonathan Smith getting on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Maguire was sent off for a high challenge on Kieran Murtagh.

Murtagh headed against the post right at the end as the Spireites held on for their second successive draw.

And Snodin believes the sending-off changed the course of the game.

He added: “The sending off changed the game.

“I’d like to see the challenge back before commenting on it. I think he may have got a slight touch of the ball first, but we’ll see.

“That’s from where we’re sat. The referee probably sees it differently from where he is. It’s hard to say until you’ve seen it back clearly.

“To be fair to the gaffer he was brave. He kept the two up front and he went for it.”