Billy Heath leaves Alfreton Town after seven years in charge

Billy Heath has left Alfreton after seven years at the helm.

Heath took over at The Impact Arena in 2018 and turned them into consistent play-off contenders in the National League North in recent seasons.

But a poor start to the current campaign has seen the Reds win just one of their first seven matches, the last of Heath’s games in charge being a 5-0 defeat at Oxford City on Tuesday night.

A club statement read: “Billy has left a lasting legacy at Alfreton Town. His leadership, his passion, and his ability to consistently compete at the top end of this division have been invaluable.

“He brought stability and ambition to this club, and on behalf of everyone at ATFC, we thank him for his incredible contribution and wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career.”

Demaro Woodruffe will take the team for Saturday’s fixture at home to King’s Lynn Town, with the club adding they are now looking for a swift appointment to replace Heath.

The statement said: “We are entering a period of transformation, one where data, development, and mentality work together to create an ambitious and modern football club.

“These pillars will underpin everything we do as we set out to compete at the highest possible level.

“The search for a permanent first-team manager begins immediately. Applications are open to candidates who share the club’s vision of analytics-driven performance, youth development, and elite mentality.”