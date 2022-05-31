The Reds are searching for a new manager after the departure of Poya Asbaghi following relegation from the Championship,

Cook’s name has been mentioned as a possible contender for the Oakwell vacancy but Barnsley chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad has poured cold water on the rumour.

"I think we are down to the final five candidates,” El-Ahmad told the Yorkshire Post.

Spireites boss Paul Cook.

"The process has been going on for some time as we wanted to make sure we did our due diligence.

"We want the person to be in place no later than June 13 or in and around when pre-season starts.”

The leading candidates include Burton Albion’s Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Michael Duff of Cheltenham Town.

“I have spoken to Jimmy and we are still speaking to Jimmy and Duff,” El-Ahmad added.

"I have not spoken to Paul Cook."

The Spireites are expected to announce their retained list today following Sunday’s play-off defeat to Solihull Moors.