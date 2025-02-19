Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barnet boss Dean Brennan has expressed his frustration at not having secured the services of Chesterfield’s Bailey Hobson yet.

Hobson impressed on loan at the Bees earlier in the season but the Spireites had no choice but to recall him because of their injury crisis. But with players now out of the treatment room, and with Hobson not included in the 22-man squad list, the midfielder is available for a move again.

Brennan took a swipe at the ownership at Barnet after their 3-1 win against second-placed York City on Tuesday night, a victory which took them seven points clear at the top and was a big step towards achieving promotion.

The Bees manager is seemingly not happy with the support he is getting from upstairs, explaining his annoyance at having to scramble around for a goalkeeper over the weekend. He said: “The three points are the most important but the last three days have not been enjoyable whatsoever. I enjoyed the game because I knew the players would give their all but what I have had to do with my agent in the last three days is madness that we have had to do that in the position we are in. I will continue to be professional and do my job.”

Bailey Hobson. Picture: Tina Jenner.

He continued: “I am putting technical players on when I need runners. All my runners are injured. (Danny) Collinge runner, (Mark) Shelton runner, Bailey Hobson, still not in the building, so I have got all these problems. I had to play a winger in central midfield, imagine that in a title race, it is brilliant, isn’t it?”

Hobson played 90 minutes for Chesterfield’s reserves in a 3-0 win against a youthful Preston North End side on Tuesday afternoon. Kane Drummond scored two goals and Ollie Banks netted a penalty in a match in which Janoi Donacien and John Fleck both played 45 minutes each, while there were also full games for Vontae Daley-Campbell, Ash Palmer and Michael Jacobs. Jenson Metcalfe hobbled off late on.