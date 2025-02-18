Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield reserves beat their youthful Preston North End counterparts 3-0 at the SMH Group Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Here are some of the talking points from the game…

DRUMMOND AT THE DOUBLE

The Spireites led 2-0 at half-time thanks to Kane Drummond’s opener and a penalty from Ollie Banks. Vontae Daley-Campbell assisted the first goal with a cut back from the right edge of the area which was swept into the far corner by Drummond on 13 minutes. They doubled the lead 10 minutes before half-time when Michael Jacobs’ strike was blocked by a hand and Banks converted the resulting spot-kick.

Janoi Donacien in action against Preston. Picture: Tina Jenner

The Spireites had also hit the woodwork twice with Banks smacking the crossbar and Jenson Metcalfe curling against the post, both from distance.

After the break, Preston goalkeeper Li-Bau Stowell made two smart saves from Banks and Jacobs. The closest Preston came to equalising was when Ryan Boot was required to tip over a cross from Eddie Nolan.

Drummond grabbed his second and Chesterfield’s third when he raced clear and slotted in neatly, assisted by goalkeeper Boot. It’s not just Manchester City’s Ederson who can set-up goals!

Drummond was not far off from clinching his hat-trick with a header from Liam Mandeville’s cross. Overall, it was a useful workout and a comfortable win in front of an estimated crowd of 420.

GOOD MINUTES

Janoi Donacien started at left centre-back and was a calm head at the back, tidying up neatly when required. He looked more smoother and sharper than his first-team debut outing against Port Vale last month. He was taken off at half-time but there was no sign of an injury so perhaps he could be in line for a start this weekend.

It was a pleasant surprise to see John Fleck back in action so soon after falling ill and going to hospital before the game against Doncaster Rovers. He got 45 minutes under his belt but he might need more minutes in matches like this before he is back in a proper matchday squad.

Daley-Campbell, Ash Palmer and Jacobs, who have all had their injury problems this season, will have benefited from this run-out as they got 90 minutes.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Drummond was a livewire down the right and was Chesterfield’s main threat with his pace and direct running. He took both of his goals very confidently and would have caught the eye of any scouts, as well as manager Paul Cook, who was watching. Him and Bailey Hobson played the game with a terrific attitude with plenty of enthusiasm.

Banks’ quality stood-out with some lovely touches and passes and he could well be in the frame for a start back in the first-team soon, with his legs rested on the hour-mark.

Palmer was moving smoothly and he showed his experience with some intelligent reading of the game.

ONE CONCERN

It didn’t look anything too concerning but Metcalfe hobbled off in the last few seconds after being on the end of a challenge. Perhaps just a precaution and he only limped off so we shall see.

Chesterfield: Boot; Daley-Campbell, Palmer, Donacien (Whitney, 46), Harris; Metcalfe, Fleck, (Cook, 46), Banks (Mandeville, 62);

Drummond, Hobson, Jacobs.

Unused subs: Rinaldo.