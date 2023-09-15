Watch more videos on Shots!

The 22-year-old signed for the Spireites from Macclesfield last month and he is already a fan favourite.

He came straight into the starting line-up against Oxford City and got an assist and he came off the bench to create the winner against Hartlepool United and he won a late penalty last Saturday against Dagenham and Redbridge.

He has only started one of six matches since his arrival but that is more down to the form of the likes of Ryan Colclough and Liam Mandeville.

"You are maybe looking at the others to not to play so well,” coach Danny Webb said when asked why Berry had not started more.

"It is a tough one because apart from the Altrincham performance where everyone was virtually not on their game, everyone has been alright, especially attacking-wise.

"James absolutely tore it up at Macclesfield, got a glowing reputation, he has come here and his attitude in training and when he has come on the pitch has been brilliant and sometimes it is about bedding lads in gently.

"He came on to save the day against Dagenham with some blistering runs, a great assist and an attempted lob from the halfway line, I love all that stuff, it shows such confidence. So there is a balance between if it is not broke don’t think fix it and also giving someone a go.”

Chesterfield head to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday before hosting Halifax on Tuesday so there could be an opportunity for Berry in the coming days.