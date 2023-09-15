'Available for selection' - Chesterfield team news for Ebbsfleet United clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spireites visit the newly-promoted side, who are currently seventh, on Saturday.
Clements had a strong pre-season but pulled his thigh in training before the new campaign got underway.
It remains to be seen whether the left-back makes the squad for this weekend but he will be in contention for the upcoming games.
He has now returned to full training.
"Bailey is back and is available for selection,” assistant manager Danny Webb said at Friday morning’s press conference.
"It is only Ryheem (Sheckleford), sadly, who is a good few weeks away yet.
"We have got a good squad, if we can keep it fit and firing, it keeps everyone who is in that starting 11 on their toes.”
The Fleet won the National League South title by 20 points last season and they have adjusted well to the step-up, finding themselves in the last play-off spot after eight games. They also have the division’s top scorer in former Leeds United man, Dominic Poleon, in their ranks.
“They are a strong team,” Webb added. “They cruised to promotion last season. They are scoring nearly two goals a game so they are doing well. The lad up front, Poleon, has been around but still knows where the back of the net is. I don’t think there is an overriding pressure on them this season to do anything as a newly-promoted team. We have got to go there as favourites, it is a very difficult ground to go and play at, we have got to tick a lot of boxes.”