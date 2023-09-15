'Available for selection' - Chesterfield team news for Ebbsfleet United clash

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Spireites visit the newly-promoted side, who are currently seventh, on Saturday.

Clements had a strong pre-season but pulled his thigh in training before the new campaign got underway.

It remains to be seen whether the left-back makes the squad for this weekend but he will be in contention for the upcoming games.

Bailey Clements. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

He has now returned to full training.

"Bailey is back and is available for selection,” assistant manager Danny Webb said at Friday morning’s press conference.

"It is only Ryheem (Sheckleford), sadly, who is a good few weeks away yet.

"We have got a good squad, if we can keep it fit and firing, it keeps everyone who is in that starting 11 on their toes.”

The Fleet won the National League South title by 20 points last season and they have adjusted well to the step-up, finding themselves in the last play-off spot after eight games. They also have the division’s top scorer in former Leeds United man, Dominic Poleon, in their ranks.