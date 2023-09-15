'Wait and see' - Chesterfield could throw curveball into team selection for Ebbsfleet United

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Spireites’ only defeat so far this season came at Altrincham and then they conceded three times in the following away trip at Aldershot Town, although they did still win the game.

With that mind, the Blues could be looking at tweaking things on the road.

“That is a discussion that has been had, 100 per cent, about changing things a little bit up when you are away from home or at home,” coach Danny Webb explained. “That is not a recent discussion, that is a discussion we had last season and the season before, and I think that is a discussion most coaching staff around the country will have.

Liam Mandeville. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“We have kept things quite similar while we have been winning. What is important now is that we change, or don’t change, to kick-on now. At a club like Chesterfield we consider a one game defeat a blip whereas some teams it takes three or four defeats to be called a blip. We have got to make sure a performance like at Altrincham does not happen again, whether we set-up differently or not, that is for us to decide and for everyone else to wait and see tomorrow.”

One of the talking points from the win against Dagenham and Redbridge last weekend was the use of Liam Mandeville at right-back instead of Jeff King, who was not injured.

When asked if playing at Mandeville right-back is a long-term plan, Webb said: “We believe Liam Mandeville can play many positions and we put him there for certain tactical reasons and it worked because we won.

“There are long-term plans in our office and then there are game-by game plans. When you pick your squad it is for the long-term, but the team is always the short-term. I think you can only go from game-to-game.

“There are always going to be rotations, the manager likes to keep a winning team, but as you have seen from him recently that is not always the case. We will change things that we believe will help the team against a particular opposition.

“Mandy did ever so well in the game the other day but I think Mandy, by his own admission, would say he is more of an attacking player like we all would.