Aston Villa release Chesterfield loan star Jack Clarke
Chesterfield loanee Jack Clarke has been released by Aston Villa, it has been confirmed.
The 22-year-old has been on loan at the Spireites since January and has impressed during his time at the club.
The attacking midfielder, who had a loan spell at fellow National League side Yeovil Town earlier in the season, has scored two goals for the Blues so far against Bromley and Woking.
It is believed that Chesterfield would be interested in signing him on a permanent deal and that Clarke has enjoyed his spell at Town.
He came through the ranks at Villa Park and helped the under-23s win the Premier League Cup in 2018.
Speaking about Clarke in March, Spireites boss James Rowe said: “He has got masses of potential. I think that is shown in the contract he was handed at Aston Villa at such a young age.
“He has been patient and his attitude has been fantastic.
"He just needs that platform, a bit of love, to show his ability and he needs a consistent run of games and I think his talent will take over then.
“He still needs some upper work on his body and then I think he will be able to get away from defenders even more."
Confirming the news on Friday, in statement Aston Villa said: “We would like to thank each of the players who are departing for their valuable contributions during their time at the club and wish them all the very best for the future.”