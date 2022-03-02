The striker took his tally to five goals in 14 appearances when he scored Chesterfield’s third in the win against Notts County from the penalty spot.

The 29-year-old had previously been out for eight months after injuring his ACL.

He said: "I feel like I am there now. We are in March now and I have been playing since early January so I feel like I am getting there now. I was a bit tired today after the back-to-back Saturday-Tuesdays but I will make sure I recover well ready for the run-in.”

With Kabongo Tshimanga having undergone an operation, there has been a lot of pressure on Asante to score the goals for Town.

In Paul Cook’s 4-2-3-1 formation, Asante has been used in a couple of attacking positions.

He explained: "I don’t mind playing left, right or down the middle. Wherever the manager puts me I will put a shift in and try and do my best for the team. It is about the team, not about me. If he puts me centre-half I will play there!”

Asante slotted in Chesterfield’s third against the Magpies after Liam Mandeville was fouled in the box.

With Laurence Maguire on for a hat-trick, was there any consideration to let the centre-back score a rare treble?

"I have always believed that as a striker you have got to take penalties,” he said. “It is our job to score the goals. I was confident that I would score and there was no one taking it off me!

"That is my first goal in front of the home fans so it was a nice feeling to seal the game.”

On the overall performance against County, Asante said his teammates were ‘brilliant.’

"I think we went a goal down against the run of play, I thought we did really well in the first-half,” he added.

"At half-time the manager said to relax and that we were playing well and that we would get chances and get back in the game.