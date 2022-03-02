Elisha Sam gave the Magpies the lead five minutes before the break with a fantastic curling finish.

Laurence Maguire headed in Jeff King’s cross for the equaliser on the hour-mark and the two combined again with just four minutes remaining.

Akwasi Asante added a penalty after Liam Mandeville was fouled to round-off a brilliant night for the Blues in front of a raucous crowd of almost 8,000.

BELIEF

This was an important win for a number of reasons. Not only in terms of the title race, not only to keep Notts County at arm’s length, not only because of the rivalry, but the biggest of all is probably the belief that it will give the players, the fans and everyone at the club.

A win like this, especially the circumstances in coming from a goal behind and scoring twice late on to complete a spirited comeback, will do wonders for confidence and it could be one of those moments you look back on at the end of the season and say ‘that was the moment.’

Chesterfield have had more than enough adversity in the last month, but this is an encouraging sign that they are coming through the other side of it now after back-to-back wins.

It was an electric, special night under the lights at the Technique.

COOKIE-BALL

The Spireites showed the first real signs of getting to grips with Paul Cook’s philosophy a week ago against Wrexham but they did not get their just rewards and it was only a 45-minute performance.

Here, they put in more of a complete display but this time when they were really on top they took their chances.

The first-half was quite even but Sam’s moment of quality put Notts in front at the break as he skipped down the left, cut in and found the far corner with a sublime curling finish.

Chesterfield had been bright for the most part of the half, but their final ball let them down and they lost their way a little after Sam’s opener.

The Spireites regrouped at half-time and it was one-way traffic of relentless pressure and attacks.

On a tricky pitch, they moved the ball around impressively, at pace, and it was exciting to watch. Their decision-making was better, crosses had more quality, they fired shots from all angles and racked up the corner count. It was Cookie-ball at full flow.

Jamie Grimes was a rock at the back alongside Maguire. Jim Kellermann, Tom Whelan and Saidou Khan were thriving. Mandeville had his half-time Weetabix and caused problems down the right. Joe Rowley came off the bench and brought even more direct running and energy. Everyone played their part.

And, in the end, they got a fully deserved win.

Yeovil was Cook’s first victory since returning, but this was much, much better.

TITLE RACE

This win cuts the gap to leaders Stockport County to just three points but the Hatters now have a game in hand. Their trip to Aldershot is the televised tea-time kick-off on Saturday so the Spireites could be level with them come 5pm if they can beat Southend United. It’s important not to get carried away, but perhaps it is not slipping away after all.

INJURIES

Alex Whittle was forced off injured in the first-half with a slight groin strain but it is not thought to be serious. Tom Denton (ankle) was not in the squad but could be back for the weekend.

QUIGGS

Joe Quigley replaced the injured Whittle but the sub was subbed in the second-half as Cook brought on Rowley. As much as it was the right decision and it helped swing the game in Chesterfield’s favour, you had to feel for him. No player wants that to happen. But I’m sure someone of Cook’s experience will put an arm around him and build him back up.

TEAM