Armando Dobra 'happy' at Chesterfield, insists Spireites coach
‘Dobs’, who has seven goals and five assists this season, is out of contract in the summer.
With the transfer window currently open, his name has been linked with other clubs, but nothing concrete has materialised yet.
With several other players signing new deals at the club, the DT asked whether there is any indication that Dobra will be extending his stay.
Webb replied: “With Dobs obviously you hear rumours and people throw out names of clubs who are watching him. That is nothing that I know about.
"Obviously the powers that be will deal with his contract issue. All I see every day is a lad who is happy to be here and really pleased to be playing for Paul Cook.
"The boys love him, he gives his all every day.
"I can only go on the indication that players give me, and I have seen players that want to leave, and they don’t act like Dobs.”
Webb added: "I would like to think that he will be one of those people that get us over the line in a few months to come.
"But in terms of saying that no one has shown an interest, that is not my place to say, I have got no knowledge of that, but I do know that Dobs is very happy at the club at the moment.”
Chesterfield return to league action against Altrincham on Tuesday night. A win will take the Spireites 12 points clear.
Town will be without Ryan Colclough and Miguel Freckleton, but they will have Jamie Grimes back from suspension.