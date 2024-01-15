Chesterfield have got players on their ‘radar’ should they feel the need to bring in a replacement for the injured Ryan Colclough.

The 29-year-old is going to be out for at least two or three weeks, if not more, with an ankle injury that he suffered against Gateshead.

The wideman has made 13 goal contributions this season so his absence is a big disappointment.

Assistant manager Danny Webb says that discussions about possible incomings always take place when a situation like this arises. However, they might already have a ready-made replacement in James Berry, who is a similar type of player and impressed off the bench against Gateshead.

“I know the supporters like him (Berry) already because of his pace, enthusiasm and directness,” Webb told the DT. “He did great for the goal against Gateshead the other night. We have got that sort of type of player in the building if you want to go that way.”

Webb also pointed out that they also got some other strong attacking options in Liam Mandeville, Armando Dobra, Michael Jacobs and Ollie Banks.

"Ryan Colclough being out for a few weeks is a big blow, but at the moment we feel there are some great players to come in and fill his boots,” Webb said.

But that doesn’t mean to say they won’t dip into the transfer market if they feel they need to.