Ryan Colclough is going to be out injured for ‘at least two to three weeks.’

The winger, who has seven goals and six assists this season, hobbled off in the first-half against Gateshead last Wednesday with an ankle problem after being on the end of a rough tackle. The 29-year-old went to hospital but thankfully it is not as bad as first feared.

However, his injury means he will not be able to play against his former club Altrincham on Tuesday night and he will miss a key game at third-placed Barnet this Saturday, as well probably a couple more.

"Ryan Colclough, I think, is going to be at least two to three weeks,” coach Danny Webb said. “Me saying two to three weeks could be very optimistic. I am hoping my comments are very pessimistic and he makes a rapid recovery. But certainly the next few games.

Ryan Colclough. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

"There is no fracture or break, but with the size of the swelling I think he has gone back to see the specialist who says there is a bit of damage within it, but still maintining that view that it is not a fractural break. It is the best-case scenario of a really bad injury. It is certainly not a bit of bruising. It is a bad injury.”

Webb added: "Ryan is a tough lad. He is not someone who feels he has to be 100% to play. If he feels he can get out there and do a job he will do.”

Altrincham are one of only three teams in the National League to have beaten Chesterfield this season. They won the reverse fixture 2-1. The Robins are currently fifth in the table.