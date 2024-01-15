Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sheffield United loanee missed the game against Gateshead last week because of a hamstring problem and he is set to be absent for a few more.

"He will be a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury,” coach Danny Webb said.

"You ask everyday how he is and he says ‘I’m fine’ but players will always say that.

Miguel Freckleton.

“When you are a player like Miguel who has got so much pace, hamstrings are something you can’t play through. You can’t risk it. So he will be a couple of weeks.”

Tyrone Williams and Ash Palmer played at centre-back in the win against Gateshead, helping to keep a clean sheet, but captain Jamie Grimes is available again after serving his three-match suspension so there is a selection headache at the heart of Town’s defence for the visit of Altrincham on Tuesday night.

On Grimes, Webb added: "He has been really professional during his time out.

"It was disappointing to lose him and hopefully that is the last time we lose a player through a red card this season. It is a tough ask but hopefully that is the case.