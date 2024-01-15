Chesterfield defender, on loan from Sheffield United, set for spell on sidelines
The Sheffield United loanee missed the game against Gateshead last week because of a hamstring problem and he is set to be absent for a few more.
"He will be a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury,” coach Danny Webb said.
"You ask everyday how he is and he says ‘I’m fine’ but players will always say that.
“When you are a player like Miguel who has got so much pace, hamstrings are something you can’t play through. You can’t risk it. So he will be a couple of weeks.”
Tyrone Williams and Ash Palmer played at centre-back in the win against Gateshead, helping to keep a clean sheet, but captain Jamie Grimes is available again after serving his three-match suspension so there is a selection headache at the heart of Town’s defence for the visit of Altrincham on Tuesday night.
On Grimes, Webb added: "He has been really professional during his time out.
"It was disappointing to lose him and hopefully that is the last time we lose a player through a red card this season. It is a tough ask but hopefully that is the case.
"Tyrone and Palms were excellent the other night so it is a lovely headache to have when you have got your captain coming back – what do you do? Do you put him back in? Do you stick? Those are the decisions that the manager and us will make over the course of the day but it is lovely to have Jamie back and available for selection.”