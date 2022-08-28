Altrincham v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites fall behind and lose Akwasi Asante and Armando Dobra to injuries
Chesterfield will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to Altrincham today (3pm KO).
The third-placed Spireites beat Barnet 3-1 on Friday night to make it five games unbeaten at the start of the season.
Altrincham, in 19th, are yet to win but they have only lost once, with their four other games all ending in draws.
- Latest score: Altrincham 1 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites lose Asante and Dobra to injury in first-half
- Mullarkey gives hosts lead before half-time; Williams equalises after HT; Tshimanga makes it 1-2
- Paul Cook names unchanged side from win against Barnet
- Alty 19th and yet to win this season
- Chesterfield XI: Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Asante; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Jones, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
- Spireites 3rd and five unbeaten
Five minutes added
1-2.
Uchegbulam, who has been lively since coming on, cuts inside and gets a shot off inside the area but it takes a deflection and goes for a corner.
Fizzling out
Not much has happened in the last 10 minutes. Town need to concentrate though because Alty’s heads have not gone down.
For Horton for a trip.
Alty sub - 77 minutes
Former Spireite Marcus Dinanga is on.
Attendance
3,169 (1,256 Chesterfield fans).
Almost 1-3
Mee tip wide from Oldaker’s low strike from the edge of the box after being set up by King.
Tshimanga tries a clever flick at the near post from Mandeville’s near post cross but it goes just wide.
Good save by Covolan
To deny Colclough from distance. It was a fierce a strike and Covolan did well to get a hand to it to turn it around for a corner.
Colclough has been excellent for the hosts. He always is against Chesterfield.
GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 1-2
TSHIMANGA!!!
Chesterfield have turned this one around with two goals in four minutes. Horton delivers a cross, Williams gets up again, Tshimanga turns it in. Spireites lead 2-1.
Two in two for Tshimanga.