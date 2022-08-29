Chesterfield face anxious wait over injuries to two key players in Altrincham win

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town fell behind for the first time this season just before half-time before scoring two quick-fire goals through Tyrone Williams and Kabongo Tshimanga after the break.

On the injuries, assistant manager Danny Webb said: "Akwasi’s was a tight thigh, we are hoping that is all it is.

Armando Dobra was forced off injured against Altrincham. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"Dobra felt something in his ankle, we are hoping that it is just a slight sprain, but we won’t know anymore until tomorrow.

"It is always a concern but that is what you have got a squad for.

"Hopefully they come back this week and we all overreacted but at the minute we just wish them the best and hope it is better news than not.”

The win extended Chesterfield’s unbeaten start to the season to six games as they returned to the top of the league.

"There is a long way to go but it has certainly been a great start,” Webb told the DT.

"What is great is that even though it is just a start we are not chasing people’s tails and sitting 13th or 14th.

"There have been some good goals, good performances, excitement, blood and guts and everything else.

"We have got to make sure we keep it exciting.”

Town were probably not at their fluent best, but they showed great character and spirit to complete the comeback.

“The three points are massive,” Webb added.

"There were a lot of cliches from us as staff before the game about, with all due respect to Altrincham, how you have got to come here and win if you have got any ambitions of getting out of the league.

