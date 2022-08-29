Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two goals in four minutes from Tyrone Williams and Kabongo Tshimanga completed the comeback after Toby Mullarkey’s opener.

The win means the Spireites have started the season six games unbeaten.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Joe Quigley in action against Altrincham. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Lucas Covolan 7

He made a couple of routine stops in the first-half but the one from the excellent Ryan Colclough after the break was very smart. Commanded his area confidently and did well to take the pressure off at the end with catches from crosses.

Jeff King 7

A battling performance from the full-back who also got an assist for the equaliser, delivering a deep free-kick from out wide for Williams to head in. He had his hands full with the lively Colclough and got beat a couple of times.

Tyrone Williams 9

A goal and an assist, and an assured defensive display overall. He rose highest to meet King’s free-kick at the back post to make it 1-1, his first goal for the club. He also assisted the second goal with another header and could have scored another in the first-half had he turned in a header from Jamie Grimes.

Jamie Grimes 8

Calm and composed. The skipper played the ball out from the back nicely and won the majority of his individual battles. A powerful header at the back stick created a chance for Williams in the first-half.

Branden Horton 8

Probably his best game for Chesterfield so far. Started really well, creating chances for Liam Mandeville and Joe Quigley early on. A good run and cross helped create the second. He did a lot of good work throughout.

Darren Oldaker 8

Very good. Hardly gave the ball away at all. Pinched the ball back a few times and stuck to his defensive duties well. Possibly got away one penalty claim from the hosts. Denied by goalkeeper Mee in the second-half. Smart all-round performance.

Ollie Banks 7

Went about his business nicely with minimal fuss. Solid rather than spectacular. Made one great tackle late in the box.

Liam Mandeville 7

Unlucky not to score early on from Horton’s cross but his shot was blocked off the line. Dropped into pockets of space well and tried to link the play and create openings. Created a chance for Tshimanga to grab a third.

Armando Dobra 8

He was having a terrific game until he was forced off injured with an ankle problem just before half-time. He tried to continue but couldn’t.

Akwasi Asante N/A

Like Dobra, he also had to come off injured after 10 minutes with a thigh problem.

Joe Quigley 7

Worked hard up front, his hold-up play was decent again, although not many chances came his way.

Kabongo Tshimanga 8

Replaced Asante early on. Scored the winner, turning the ball home from close-range from Williams’ header. Two in two for him now. Almost turned in another, this time from Mandeville’s low cross.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 8

Gave an impressive account of himself after replacing Dobra. He was quick, strong, aggressive and got Town up to the game. Came close to scoring late on with a deflected strike. Just needs to work on getting his head up and picking out a pass/cross.

Mike Jones N/A