Alfreton Town win Derbyshire Senior Cup by beating Buxton on penalties at Chesterfield

By Mark Duffy
Published 16th Apr 2025, 15:35 BST
Alfreton celebrate their Derbyshire Senior Cup success. Photo: Alfreton Town FC.Alfreton celebrate their Derbyshire Senior Cup success. Photo: Alfreton Town FC.
Alfreton celebrate their Derbyshire Senior Cup success. Photo: Alfreton Town FC.
Alfreton Town have won the Derbyshire Senior Cup for the tenth time after seeing off National League North rivals Buxton at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium on Tuesday night.

The two sides couldn’t be separated in 90 minutes, a game of few clear cut chances ending 0-0, but the Reds prevailed 4-3 on spot kicks.

In front of 1,165 spectators, a poor first-half saw neither goalkeeper seriously tested, George Cantrill and Lewis Salmon going close for the Reds in the second-half while Buxton’s Johnny Johnston saw his shot well saved by George Sykes-Kenworthy in the Alfreton goal and Max Hunt headed a corner wide in stoppage time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From the spot, Alfreton led 3-2 before Keziah Martin’s shot was saved, and although Adam Lund was also denied for the Reds, Johnston missed Buxton’s fifth penalty to ensure victory for Billy Heath’s men.

Buxton boss John McGrath said: “That was not a great game of football. Chances were at a premium. They came into it more in the second half and pushed us. But it was a tough way to miss out, on penalties. It's a lottery and we lost.”

Related topics:BuxtonNational League North

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice