Alfreton Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news and updates from pre-season friendly
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game at the Impact Arena and will bring you the team news and updates.
Alfreton Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
2 mins
Bright start from Chesterfield, with Grigg working the channel smartly, Dobra threatened to shoot, before Duffy popped up with a curling strike but it was soft and straight at keeper Willis.
And we're off!
The referee is Harry Jones. Chesterfield in blue, Alfreton in red, we are underway!
The teams are out!
Here we go, then. Another chance to impress and to get some more minutes under the belt. The season starts two weeks today.
Conditions
It tipped it down for close to an hour between 1pm and 2pm before easing off a little. It’s coming down again now, which should make for a fast pitch by 3pm.
Absentees
No Hobson, Dibley-Dias or Madden in the squad today. We know that Dibley-Dias has rolled his ankle so we will ask what the timescale is afterwards.
Chesterfield team news confirmed
Hemming; Tanton, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Fleck, Stirk; Markanday, Duffy, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Boot, Daley-Campbell, Grimes, Lewis, Naylor, Butterfield, Cook, Colclough, Elliott, Bonis.
Pre-season so far
Chesterfield have lost 2-1 at Matlock Town, thrashed Burton Albion 5-0, held Premier League Nottingham Forest to a 0-0 draw and beaten Gibraltar side Europa Point 8-3.
Meanwhile, Alfreton have lost 1-0 to Notts County and Burton Albion, and 2-1 against Scunthorpe United.
And welcome to our matchday blog as Chesterfield make the short trip to Derbyshire neighbours Alfreton Town today for their latest pre-season outing.
Stay tuned!
