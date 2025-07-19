Live

Alfreton Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news and updates from pre-season friendly

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Jul 2025, 13:00 BST
Alfreton Town v Chesterfield - live updates.placeholder image
Alfreton Town v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield take on Alfreton Town today in their latest pre-season friendly (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game at the Impact Arena and will bring you the team news and updates.

Alfreton Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

15:02 BST

2 mins

Bright start from Chesterfield, with Grigg working the channel smartly, Dobra threatened to shoot, before Duffy popped up with a curling strike but it was soft and straight at keeper Willis.

14:57 BST

And we're off!

The referee is Harry Jones. Chesterfield in blue, Alfreton in red, we are underway!

14:54 BST

The teams are out!

Here we go, then. Another chance to impress and to get some more minutes under the belt. The season starts two weeks today.

14:31 BST

Conditions

It tipped it down for close to an hour between 1pm and 2pm before easing off a little. It’s coming down again now, which should make for a fast pitch by 3pm.

14:17 BST

Absentees

No Hobson, Dibley-Dias or Madden in the squad today. We know that Dibley-Dias has rolled his ankle so we will ask what the timescale is afterwards.

14:12 BST

Chesterfield team news confirmed

Hemming; Tanton, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Fleck, Stirk; Markanday, Duffy, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Boot, Daley-Campbell, Grimes, Lewis, Naylor, Butterfield, Cook, Colclough, Elliott, Bonis.

Thu, 17 Jul, 2025, 10:10 BSTUpdated 10:11 BST

Pre-season so far

Chesterfield have lost 2-1 at Matlock Town, thrashed Burton Albion 5-0, held Premier League Nottingham Forest to a 0-0 draw and beaten Gibraltar side Europa Point 8-3.

Meanwhile, Alfreton have lost 1-0 to Notts County and Burton Albion, and 2-1 against Scunthorpe United.

Thu, 17 Jul, 2025, 10:08 BSTUpdated 10:12 BST

Hello!

And welcome to our matchday blog as Chesterfield make the short trip to Derbyshire neighbours Alfreton Town today for their latest pre-season outing.

Stay tuned!

Related topics:Chesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice