AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson thought his side were the ‘more likely team’ to win the game in the second-half against Chesterfield.

There was plenty of fight and spirit at Plough Lane but it was a game of few chances and a goalless draw was probably a fair result.

Jackson said: “Certainly in the second-half I thought we were the team more likely to win it. We were probing and trying to get all three points. Perhaps they shaded the first-half but I think in the second-half we have limited them to very little and I don’t think they have had a shot on target in the whole game so we were pretty comfortable defensively.

"We pushed hard attacking-wise but perhaps both teams will say they didn’t make the opposition keeper work hard enough. They are a good team, you have to respect them, they are very difficult to break down, they have got a threat on the counter-attack, they have got quality players, so you have to respect a point against them. We wanted all three, we tried to get all three, but couldn’t manage it. It was two good teams going right at it.”

Johnnie Jackson, manager of AFC Wimbledon. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Jackson refused to use the excuse of his team having played for 10-men against Doncaster Rovers last time out as a reason why they could not find a way past the Spireites.

He continued: “Today was a closely fought game, it was really tight. If you go too gung-ho against a team like this they are going to pick you off so we tried to get the balance right between being defensively solid, having a good shape and then trying to go for the win. You could feel it in the stadium in the second-half that we were the team going for it. We were pushing hard but the opposition don’t roll over and let it happen so you have to respect them and I don’t think a point against Chesterfield is ever like a disgrace.”

Jackson said he made some ‘little tweaks’ at half-time with his team desperately needing a win to keep in touch with the top three.

He added: "We tried to be a little more on the front-foot. We tweaked how we press, we tried to meet them a little bit more higher up because they were causing us some issues in the early part of the game with (Tom) Naylor’s position not something that we have seen them do too much. We had to adjust to that and I thought we did that much better in the second-half.”