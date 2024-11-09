Accrington Stanley manager praises game-plan against 'fantastic' Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Accrington Stanley manager John Doolan praised his side for carrying out his game-plan in their 3-0 win at Chesterfield.

The visitors defended resolutely and were a threat on the counter-attack. They led 1-0 at half-time and added two more after the break.

“Paul Cook has got his team playing some fantastic football, they have got some really talented players and we knew we had to be at it,” Doolan said. “We had a game-plan in terms of in and out of possession and I thought it worked to a tee. They (Chesterfield) are free-flowing and have been scoring goals for fun.

"We know how they play, we know their patterns of play, we have got all the stats, how the individuals play, so all the lads got that presented to them and we nullified them. I can’t speak highly enough of the whole squad.”

Accrington Stanley manager John Doolan.

Connor O’Brien had an early effort cleared off the line by Tom Naylor but soon after Josh Woods tucked away a rebound after Ryan Boot saved well from Ben Woods’ free-kick.

"You have got to come to the bigger clubs and show intent,” Doolan continued. “We wanted to start on the front-foot and have a go at them and see where it took us and we took the lead. We were so happy with the way we started the game.”

Zach Awe, on loan from Southampton, doubled Stanley’s lead and then Jimmy Knowles added a third four minutes later in controversial fashion.

Doolan admitted: "There is a little coming together, possible foul on Naylor, the referee has let that go which has favoured us and we have taken our chance.”

The win moves much-improved Accrington up to 18th, while Chesterfield drop three places to ninth.

"We were playing a fantastic team and they are where they are in the league but I am just so happy to come here and do what we have done,” Doolan added.