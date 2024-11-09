Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield’s nine-match unbeaten run came to an end as they were defeated 3-0 at home to Accrington Stanley.

Josh Woods reacted quickest to a rebound on 18 minutes to give the visitors the lead. Zach Awe burst through the middle to double their advantage against the run of play on 65 minutes before Jimmy Knowles grabbed a controversial third four minutes later.

It was a harsh scoreline but the Spireites’ frustrations at the SMH Group Stadium continue, with just one win to their name so far. This was their first home defeat of the season and it means they drop out of the play-off places to ninth.

There were a couple of unexpected absences for Chesterfield with both Harvey Araujo and Jenson Metcalfe not in the squad, while Michael Jacobs dropped to the bench, with Jamie Grimes, Ollie Banks and Dilan Markanday coming in. Goalkeeper Ryan Boot was initially named among the substitutes but an ankle injury to Max Thompson suffered during the warm-up meant the Spireites were forced into a late change. Paul Cook’s son Connor was also named in the matchday 18.

Devan Tanton in action. Picture: Accrington Stanley.

Chesterfield, who were wearing a special Remembrance Day white shirt, almost fell behind in the opening minutes but Tom Naylor came to the rescue when he cleared off the line from Connor O’Brien.

Down the other end, Town had what looked like a stonewall penalty for handball against Ben Woods turned down by referee Darren Drysdale, who booked frustrated boss Cook for dissent. Drysdale didn’t cover himself in glory all afternoon.

The Blues had started to get into their rhythm but it was Accrington who took the lead on 18 minutes when Josh Woods reacted quickest to tuck in a rebound after Boot initially made an excellent save from Ben Woods’ free-kick.

Chesterfield’s two biggest chances of the half both fell to right-back Devan Tanton. First, his back post volley from James Berry’s cross was blocked behind and then he raced through one-on-one in stoppage time but goalkeeper Billy Crellin saved.

The Spireites went down the tunnel at the break having had almost 70% possession but it was a familiar story as previous home games this season. Accrington Stanley were organised, strong, countering and were not afraid to put the ball in the box and it was they who had a narrow lead to protect going into the second-half.

Cook’s men almost equalised immediately after the restart but Banks drilled wide after Markanday slipped him in.

Chesterfield upped the pressure towards the hour-mark as Darren Oldaker’s free-kick was deflected onto the roof of the net and then Crellin tipped over from Berry’s curling strike.

But, against the run of play, the visitors doubled their lead on 65 minutes when Awe burst through the middle and slipped the ball underneath Boot.

And four minutes later the away side grabbed a controversial third goal when Tyler Walton clearly pulled back Naylor before crossing for substitute Knowles to tap in.

Chesterfield kept on going with Liam Mandeville forcing Crellin to tip over, Ryan Colclough was inches away from sliding in Naylor’s cross and Markanday curled narrowly wide but they fell to their first home defeat of the season.

Chesterfield: Boot; Tanton (Mandeville, 75), Naylor, Grimes (Madden, 75), Gordon; Oldaker, Banks; Markanday (Cook, 89), Dobra (Jacobs, 77), Berry (Colclough, 75); Grigg.