Dronfield Stags come out on top in derby at Chesterfield Panthers

Stags stopped just short of the line

Dronfield Stags returned to action with an away fixture at close neighbours Chesterfield Panthers 1st XV.

With the Stags's last match unfortunately having to be cancelled due to Matlock 2nds not being able to fulfil the fixture, the team was keen to build on their success against Amber Valley Ist XV in the last match they played.

Prior to the match, at Dunston Road , Dronfield Stags were in third place in Counties 3 Midlands East (North West ) whilst their opponents Chesterfield Panthers 1st XV were seventh. When the two sides met last November at Gosforth Fields Dronfield` , the Stags had a convincing 31-14 victory but they realised that playing at their home ground, the Panthers usually provided sterner opposition.

Panthers were cheered on by their loyal home supporters. It was unfortunate for the Stags that the Dronfield 1st XV were playing an important home fixture at Gosforth Fields and this obviously limited the travelling support for the away side.Condtions were cold and wet which would result in handling erriors from both team - as so it proved to be with frequent stoppages and disjointed periods of play. The Stags dominated the match against a commited and stubborn Panthers side. ,eventually running in five tries and holding Chesterfield to a single penalty score.

The Stags had taken the lead with a try from Adam Davies which was converted by Luke Nicholson. This was followed by Chesterfield reducing the lead with a successful penalty kick to make the score 7-3However as the game progressed the Stags gained more possession and Adam Walker -Khan was on had to score a personal hat-trick of tries and Eliot Kulleseid also scored a try.

As the Stags enter the final stages of the season, they will need to show this type of grit and determination in order to continue putting pressure on the two teams above them. The win at Chesterfield rounded off a very satisfying day for Dronfield Rugby Club with both the ist XV and Stags coming away with convincing victories.