Dronfield Stags and Colts have resounding victories

Dronfield Stags celebrate after ending the year with another victory

Dronfield 2nd XV (The Stags) were hoping to maintain their winning ways when they welcomed Ashbourne 2nd XV to Gosforth Fields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After last week's away win at Mansfield 2nds they were hoping to end 2024 with a home success and maintain their third place in Counties 3 Midlands East (North West)

They were able to field a strong XV which included a few experienced ex 1st XV players along with some up and coming young talent They played some good rugby in the first half but after half-time made too many handling errors as well selecting the wrong options at times However with the wind in their favour whilst playing up the slope they improved and finished the game in a confident manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final score was 41-7 to the Stags. They deserve their Christmas celebrations !!Dronfield Colts travelled down to South Derbyshire for their match agaiinst Long Eaton Colts on what appeared on paper to be a difficult encounter. However not to be outdone by Dronfield other Senior sides they too were worthy winners by 34 -14With the 1st XV winning away at Mellish by 50-7, it was a very successful end of 2024 for the club.

The three Senior teams, in their final games, had scored between them 125 ponts whilst conceding only 28. Dronfield rugby will be optimistic as players return to competitive matches in the New Year All the players involved in this weekend's matches did the club proud and produced an excellent Christmas treat for their supporters.