Doe Lea were crowned Chesterfield and District HKL League Champions on Sunday following their comprehensive 6-0 victory at Bridge Inn.

Josh Parfitt hit a superb hat trick, withRoss Etheridge, Craig Stuart King and substitute Joe Newton scoring one each.

This was Doe Lea’s sixth win in their last eight games which saw them finish ahead of Butchers Arms on goal difference as Butchers had to settle for the runners up position.

Butchers completed their fixtures with a 3-1 win at Crown Killamarsh on Thursday, Dan Shelbourne scored twice, Zack Shane Reynolds once. Mutton completed their fixtures with a 6-2 win over Pilsley Community in finish the season last place.

Doe Lea's hat-trick hero Josh Parfitt celebrates. Pic by Martin Roberts.

In the Chatsworth Cup Final played at Staveley Miners Welfare HKL FOUR runners up Green Utd took on previously undefeated HKL FIVE Champions Clowne Comets who had dropped just two points in their League campaign however the Greens produced an outstanding display to thwart their opponents double ambitions by keeping a clean sheet and score two goals, this against a side who has ad scored one hundred and thirty nine league goals.

HKL TWO runners up Brampton Rovers finished off with a 5-2 win over Bolsover Seniors, Nicolantonio Degirolamo hitting a fine treble as Tom Robe and Declan Whitton added a goal apiece.

In HKL FOUR there have been some if winners recently noticeably Hasland Community and Walkers Wanderers. Community’s thumping win came at the expense of Woodthorpe Inn whom they beat 11-1 Wanderers victims were Grassmoor Sports Reserves as Dave Canning hit four goals in a 10-2 victory. Joining the former Glapwell Gladiators hit man on the score sheet were Caelan Wall who scored twice, Joe Walker, Harry Bridge and Dylan Canning. Rose and Crown finished their season with a bang easily beating Grassmoor Sports Reserves 6-1.

Wingfield White Hart needed a victory to claim the runners up spot in HKL FIVE and they recorded a handsome one trouncing Brimington 11-0. Jordan Hunter was in sensational form, scoring six times, Matt Walsh not far behind with four goals, Gary Brooks adding goal number eleven. Five days earlier Courage Lions who had hit fifteen goals in their previous game went one better putting sixteen past Crown and Anchor, Jacob Robins scoring a double hat trick, Joel Attack four, Nathan Howarth three, Trent Jules, Jack Roddis and Frankie Wigley one.

HKL ONE Butchers Arms and HKL TWO Brampton Rovers meet in the final of the Alma Cup on Friday May 31st at Staveley Miners Welfare’s Inkersall Road ground kick off 7-45pm

