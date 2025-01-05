Derbyshire Arrows men ready for second half of season

Paul Walsh - Derbyshire Arrows Senior Men

Encon Arrows Senior Men begin 2025 with a home game against Cardiff City.

The Encon Arrows reached the mid – season break in the play-off picture with a 9 – 4 positive record. This is an excellent return for a young team as the lowest budgeted team in the division.

The Encon Arrows have had important contributions across the squad and excellent team spirit has seen them take a number of tight away games. The Encon Arrows have waited patiently on the recovery of top targeted addition Paul Walsh who had a torn Achilles during last season. Paul Walsh is an experienced player with exceptional pedigree as a leader and scorer in this division. To be able to move that leadership onto the court rather than the bench should really help the Encon Arrows.

The Ibrahim brothers Hamza and Mahamoud along with Diogo Soares have provided an impressive spine to the scoring but the fact that the Encon Arrows have a range of scoring options has been their strength. Jacob Paredes is an excellent captain and his link with George Odeke has proved effective.

Sheu Matewe has been the most improved player over the first part of the season as the versatile athlete has made bigger and bigger contributions while Titus Berzinis has on several occasions distinguished himself in pressure finishes. Zane Goodwin – Hockney is an U17 star from the Arrows renowned development system and he has shown exciting potential for the future in his minutes for the Seniors.

This Saturday the Encon Arrows face Cardiff City at Dronfield Sports Centre at 5.15pm. Entrance is free on the door.

The Arrows Basketball Club are sad to announce the passing of Ludmilla Okorie who since the very inception of the Arrows in 1991 has offered expertise and unwavering support. Her sons and grandsons have all represented the Arrows with distinction and honour.