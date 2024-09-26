Chesterfield Ladies go top after comfortable victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tuesday night’s visit to Basford United Women ended in a straight-forward 3-0 win for Chesterfield, despite rotations to the squad after Sunday’s FA Cup triumph over Ilkley Town.

New signing Abi Barham certainly made an impression on her debut, grabbing the first goal of the game in the 14th minute after poking the ball past the goalkeeper from a corner.

There was a certain degree of surprise to see the ball hit the back of the net, which would be the recurring theme of the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues had complete freedom in the middle of the park early on, applying pressure at will and being almost unmarkable at times. Basford were forced back for much of the opening period, as their full-backs were pinned to the dangerous wing play of The Blues.

Chesterfield secured a comfortable midweek win over Basford.

Impressing on the night in these wide areas was that of Jordan Atkin, Kel Fidler, and Georgina Williams who found joy running in behind against a hapless and unstable defensive line.

Neil Robinson’s side extended their lead in the 23rd minute through a poor defensive error that saw the aforementioned Fidler take full advantage. The number 20 elegantly dinked the keeper with a well-executed chip shot to compound what was a very frustrating start for Basford.

The home side finally gathered some momentum in the last ten minutes of the half, winning a free kick forty yards out which was struck excellently towards goal by Devonn Cousins, just swerving right of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would be the tale of the night for Basford, as they couldn’t find a way to break through the Chesterfield defensive line, resorting to desperate long range efforts that posed no threat to Ladies’ goalkeeper Nic Stokes.

A goal before halftime for the home side could well have changed the course of events, but it wasn’t to be as Chesterfield added a third goal from a free kick. The ball was lofted over to Jordan Atkin, who headed the ball down and flicked it beyond the goalkeeper.

It seemed that the chance would be dealt with by the United defence, but Atkin’s aerial control put her in a position to easily put the game to bed before halftime.

Three substitutions were made at halftime by Chesterfield as Abbie Staples, Sophie Hopkinson, and Jemma Wheatley made way for Hannah Akers, Lily Naylor and Stephanie Warren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second period was far less action-pack, but Basford United did put in an improved performance. Much of it was a battle for possession, with scrappy play halting much of the creative freedom the away side had before the break.

Debutant Abi Barham departed the field in the 77th minute to make way for high-scoring Imogen Fowler, following a brilliant first appearance under Robinson that saw her involved in most passages of attacking play.

The game’s first yellow card was only dished out by the referee in the 79th minute to Chesterfield’s Maddie Falleth.

Seeing the game out in what became an increasingly chilly Nottingham evening was achieved with relative ease by Robinson’s side, who reflected on the fixture as causing him a ‘selection headache’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of the East Midlands Women's Regional Football League standings, the win puts Chesterfield Ladies in a great position ahead of Sunday’s clash against Mansfield Town. The club leapfrogged Sheffield FC Women at the summit and has a healthy goal difference to aid them in staying there on sixteen.

Chesterfield Ladies team: Nic Stokes, Abbie Staples, Sasha Brassington, Eleanor Abercrombie ©, Sophie Hopkinson, Jemma Wheatley, Maddie Falleth, Georgina Williams, Kel Fidler, Jordan Atkin, Abi Barham

Used substitute: Imogen Fowler, Stephanie Warren, Lily Naylor, Hannah Akers