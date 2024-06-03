Brampton Rovers win showpiece Sunday League cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The showpiece game of the Chesterfield and District HKL League season, the Alma Cup Final, took place on Friday evening at Staveley Miners Welfare’s ground on Inkersall Lane in front of a sizeable crowd where the trophy was contested for by HKL ONE side Butchers Arms and HKL TWO’s Brampton Rovers.

Both sides have enjoyed highly successful league campaigns, finishing as runners up in their respective divisions and on the day there was little to choose between the two sides.

It was Butchers who took the lead only for Rovers to draw level. Butchers were back in front before Rovers once again drew level at 2-2 and as the tension levels continued to rise it was Rovers who went ahead for the first time and had one hand on the trophy before Butchers drew level late in the game to force extra time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Again it was high pressure in the additional thirty minutes as both sides sought a winning goal that was eventually scored by Rovers who lifted the trophy after coming from behind twice in normal time. Benjamin Jon Partridge scored twice for Rovers, Albie White and Rocky White once with Abdou Bojang netting two for Butchers, Zack Shane Reynolds for Butchers.

Brampton Rovers celebrate their Alma Cup win.

Along side the Alma Cup Final the last of the seasons league fixtures took place in mid week, two of them in HKL ONE. Both were high scoring games with Crown Killamarsh humbling Bridge Inn on their own patch 9-0.

Bridge did have Jack Warwick red carded but even so Crown we’re in great form with Liam Riley hitting a treble, David Sills two, Kieran Taylor and substitutes Billy Dolman and David Singh one apiece. Boythorpe we’re also in fine goalscoring form, beating Brampton Moor Rovers 7-2.

Rovers also had a player dismissed in the form of Chris Graham but the highlight of the game was Will Whitehead’s superb five goal haul added to by Curtis Birchall and Marc Bright’s goals.