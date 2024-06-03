Brampton Rovers win showpiece Sunday League cup
Both sides have enjoyed highly successful league campaigns, finishing as runners up in their respective divisions and on the day there was little to choose between the two sides.
It was Butchers who took the lead only for Rovers to draw level. Butchers were back in front before Rovers once again drew level at 2-2 and as the tension levels continued to rise it was Rovers who went ahead for the first time and had one hand on the trophy before Butchers drew level late in the game to force extra time.
Again it was high pressure in the additional thirty minutes as both sides sought a winning goal that was eventually scored by Rovers who lifted the trophy after coming from behind twice in normal time. Benjamin Jon Partridge scored twice for Rovers, Albie White and Rocky White once with Abdou Bojang netting two for Butchers, Zack Shane Reynolds for Butchers.
Along side the Alma Cup Final the last of the seasons league fixtures took place in mid week, two of them in HKL ONE. Both were high scoring games with Crown Killamarsh humbling Bridge Inn on their own patch 9-0.
Bridge did have Jack Warwick red carded but even so Crown we’re in great form with Liam Riley hitting a treble, David Sills two, Kieran Taylor and substitutes Billy Dolman and David Singh one apiece. Boythorpe we’re also in fine goalscoring form, beating Brampton Moor Rovers 7-2.
Rovers also had a player dismissed in the form of Chris Graham but the highlight of the game was Will Whitehead’s superb five goal haul added to by Curtis Birchall and Marc Bright’s goals.
The final game in HKL FIVE saw Tibshelf Community Reserves take on Brimington and beat them 6-2, Jacob Hopkinson and Declan Harrison both scoring twice, Ralph Barrett and Chris Bush once.