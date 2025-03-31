Don’t miss out! Oral-B Electric Toothbrush slashed by 72% in Amazon’s Spring sale | Canva

One of the most important things you can do for your health is to look after your teeth and gums.

You will be smiling from ear to ear after grabbing this amazing deal from the Amazon Spring sale. The Oral-B iO7 Electric Toothbrush is now just £119.99 (was £430) with 72% off the original price.

Good dental and gum health is essential for overall well-being, impacting everything from self-esteem and confidence to eating, speaking, and even the risk of certain diseases. This is even more crucial given the current lack of NHS dentists. While many people focus on achieving a white smile, proper tooth care goes far beyond aesthetics and is vital for maintaining good health.

The Oral-B Electric Toothbrush features App connectivity, three replacement heads, a travel case with toothbrush head holder and has five different modes including teeth whitening.

Upgrade to Oral-B's Most Advanced Technology and Enjoy These Benefits:

Superior Cleaning: Remove 100% more plaque and get 190% healthier gums than a manual toothbrush in just one week.

Personalised Guidance: Join 8 out of 10 users who improved their brushing habits with iO personalised guidance in just one week – for long-lasting oral health.

Convenient for Travel: Brush on the go with the 3-hour fast charger and travel case, and always keep track of your battery level.

Thorough Cleaning: Never miss a spot with the AI-powered Oral-B app, which tracks your brushing in real time.

Smart Brushing Experience: Select from 5 cleaning modes, track your brushing time, receive timely refill head reminders and monitor your battery level – all on the Oral-B smart brush display.

97% positive reviews from over 50k customers

The Oral-B iO7 Electric Toothbrush has received 97% positive ratings from over 50,000 customers. One person commented: “Phenomenal battery life, great value when caught on offer, easy to use with intuitive easy to use app, highly accurate pressure sensor to ensure perfect pressure and overall expert build quality. You will not regret buying this if you value your dental hygiene.”

Another explained: “With NHS Dentists in the UK being as common as Unicorns these days, you have to take your dental care into your own hands. I wasn't sure that spending so much on a toothbrush would be worth it but the results speak for themselves.”

A third reviewer wrote: “Bought this to replace an old Oral-B brush. This was quite effective but it's very expensive.”

The Oral-B iO7 Electric Toothbrush is on sale for a short time only so now is the perfect time to treat yourself. It’s available in black and white and most shoppers also purchased the pack of four Oral-B toothbrush heads £23.81 (56% off was £53.99)) as they are also in the spring sale and you won’t run out any time soon.

