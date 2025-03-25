Amazon Spring Sale: 26% off ghd Gold Hair Straightener & Styler – Limited Time Only | Amazon

The Amazon Spring Sale has arrived and it's the best time to treat yourself to a brand new pair of ghd Hair straighteners.

The ghd Gold Hair Straightener & Styler in Black now £139.99 was £189.99 are on sale but for a limited time only. The UK’s best selling hair straighteners are rarely on sale, so grab this deal while you can!

The ghd Gold Hair straighteners feature dual-zone technology for salon-quality results. It maintains a consistent temperature from root to tip with two next-generation heat sensors, one on each styling plate, for a smooth finish. The optimum styling temperature is 185ºC. The product also features updated eco-friendly packaging that is fully recyclable. Click here for the Amazon deal .

As a hairdresser for over 15 years ghd straighteners are the best brand for straightening irons and the only hair tools I would use on my clients hair, but don't just take my word for it. Customers who recently bought the Gold Straighteners are already raving about them.

One happy customer wrote a review that read: “Absolutely brilliant. Heat up quickly, curl or straighten quickly and perfectly, my hair is long bought these for the 2nd time as I left my first set on a cruise ship Yes I highly recommend these lovely easy to use straighteners.”

Another added: “Superb. This is the second pair we have bought, because the first set were left in Spain by accident and so a new pair were needed in the UK. They are very good, feel like real quality in your hand, no hair damage, and very long cable which is essential for low down plug sockets.

Don’t forget to use a heat protection spray when using ghd hair tools. You can save 35% off the recommended ghd Bodyguard Heat Protect Spray £15.09 (£23.95). Click here to buy both items together.

