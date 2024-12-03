Four in 10 households have relied on generosity to get through Christmas

A study of 2,000 adults found 26 per cent of these have received financial help with presents | Shutterstock

Four in 10 households have relied on the generosity of others to get through Christmas – from hand-me-down toys to food.

A study of 2,000 adults who celebrate the festive period found 26 per cent of these have received financial help with presents.

Nearly a fifth (18 per cent) have accepted old toys and 36 per cent had have received a helping hand with the food.

Overall, respondents reckon it will cost £700 to lay on Christmas for their family this year – including presents and food to decorations and travel.

But those who might struggle estimate they will be short by £150 to cover all the costs this month.

And worryingly, 20 per cent are likely to get into debt to get through this Christmas.

The research was commissioned by Skipton Building Society to launch its Christmas toy donations collection for various charities, including Cash for Kids – Mission Christmas, with its branches nationwide accepting contributions.

One mum who relies on the kindness of strangers to get through Christmas is Sarah Reid, 44, from Bristol, who has a budget for this year's festivities of under £100 for food and gifts for her entire family-of-four.

Sarah, who suffers from epilepsy, has been unable to work since 2021 and receives £1,500 each month in grants, like personal independence payments (PIP) and Universal Credit.

But with £1,800 to pay each month in rent and bills, she and her husband, Mark, 49, are left £3,600 in debt per year.

Sarah Reid, a disabled woman getting PIP and universal credit hopes for increases in the budget | Tom Wren / SWNS

‘Heartbreaking watching [your] youngest child make a Christmas list, knowing you won’t be able to afford anything on there’

Sarah “wouldn't be able to do it [Christmas]” without the goodwill of charities and relatives, and said it's “heart-breaking” watching their youngest child make a Christmas list, knowing they won't be able to afford anything on there.

But with the help of generous local organisations offering gifts, Sarah added: “It's nice to be able to give the kids something for Christmas - we've previously got ourselves into debt, trying to buy them things brand new.

"We've used buy-now-pay-later and credit cards on our children's gifts before.”

The research also found 39 per cent of all those polled are worried about the cost of Christmas this year – with finding money for food and drink the leading concern (40 per cent)

Others are nervous about the heating bills this December (39 per cent), and the cost of presents (34 per cent).

But 44 per cent have experienced financial stress caused by Christmas in the past.

To get through the period, 27 per cent cut back on savings contributions, while 19 per cent reduced the number of everyday groceries they were buying.

With 20 per cent considering selling personal belongings due to the struggle they have to afford the festivities.

Sarah Reid, 44, stopped working three-and-a-half years ago due to disabilities which made it impossible | Tom Wren / SWNS

‘As the cost-of-living pressures continue, we anticipate a huge level of demand for support’ - Cash for Kids charity

Kenny Stewart, director of branches and money direct for Skipton Building Society, which is also donating £50,000 to Cash for Kids to support up to 1,000 children living in poverty this Christmas, said: “Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for families already struggling to make ends meet.

“The colder months bring rising costs for essentials like heating and food, and the pressure to create a special day can push many to their limits.

“For some, the only way to cope is by seeking help from their loved ones and charities to ensure their children don’t miss out.

“We want to give back to the communities in which we operate and hope the toy collections taking place across our branch network and the Christmas charity donation we’ve made supports the families who need it most – helping to ease the financial burden and bring a little joy during what can be a challenging time of year.”

The research, conducted via OnePoll, found 90 per cent are always on the hunt for the best deals to save on Christmas expenses.

But 57 per cent feel under pressure to spend more than they can afford at this time of year.

A spokesperson for Cash for Kids said: “Once again as cost-of-living pressures continues to hit families across the UK, we are anticipating a huge level of demand for support.

“Every contribution plays a part in ensuring struggling families can still create special moments, no matter their circumstances.”