Stressful parking rules will only turn people away from Chesterfield town centre

People would rather go to an out of town shopping centre instead of going into Chesterfield and facing the worry of parking without getting some sort of parking ticket.

I have all the stress of worrying about where to park. Do I have to pay? How much do I have to pay? Can I use my blue badge? Have I remembered to put my badge in the window? Can all the badge be seen and read properly?

Is the ticket in the correct place? Have I paid the correct fee? So much stress.

I get the feeling they don’t want anyone visiting Chesterfield, which isn’t good news for shopkeepers. No stress going out of town or online.

John Carlin

By email

Check out these previous letters on the subject of the town centre:

Town centre survey is a great idea

Chesterfield has plenty of positives

TLC needed to restore pride in town centre

What do you think? To email us your comments CLICK HERE