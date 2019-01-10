Come on council, what are plans to boost Chesterfield town centre for the future?

It was interesting to read the article in the Derbyshire Times last month entitles ‘What Can The Council Do To Improve Town Centre?’

As business rates have seen increases set by central government it makes the importance of more ‘talented and innovated’ local councillors and MPs ever more crucial in order to work with local traders and business owners at grassroots levels. Our local MP does not appear to have any involvement.

While we realise times are difficult nationally for high street trade, this doesn’t excuse the fact that Chesterfield seems to have no plan to try new initiatives which is a crucial point.

For example, what are plans in 2019 and 2020 to attract more into Chesterfield because building more shopping centres and multi-storey car parks is not a constructive conclusion. Get the town centre busier then look at investing more perhaps?

Free or heavily subsidised car parking is crucial to attract more shoppers into Chesterfield. The vast majority shop between 10am and 3pm so free parking before 10am and after 3pm for Chesterfield residents is pointless as it misses peak shopping times and excludes anyone out of the borough who has no residents’ free parking car sign to display. In our opinion the best way forward is to admit things could be much better and take accountability, only then can constructive plans, even trial plans be composed to build business and improve our local economy. Lack of accountability and therefore no dedication to forge a plan moving forward is just giving up.

Come on Chesterfield Borough Council, let’s see some plans for the future.

Chesterfield Community Group

By email

