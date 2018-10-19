Born and bred in Chesterfield, but I am ashamed of what it has become

I was born in Chesterfield and I have travelled to many places with my career as an opera singer, both in this country and abroad.

I came back to this town a few years ago to live and I am ashamed to see how it has become run down and shabby.

I used to be proud to tell people and colleagues about my home town with it’s famous Crooked Spire.

Let’s hope things improve and get better and we will be able to say Chesterfield is once again that lovely market town in Derbyshire.

John Tranter

By email

What do you think? To email us your comments CLICK HERE

Check out some of the recent views about Chesterfield by clicking on these headlines below:

Too many ‘Negative Nellies’ complaining about the town

Town has been run into the ground and heart taken out

All I see is a ‘rundown and shabby’ centre

The Derbyshire Times is urging readers to back our traders and shop locally, ensuring the community remains a vibrant place to live and work. For more information on the campaign CLICK HERE